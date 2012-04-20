Secret Service Supervisor Involved In Colombia Scandal Bragged On Facebook About Checking Out Palin

The Washington Post’s David Nakamuraand and Carol D. Leonnig have some fascinating new details up about the Secret Service supervisors involved in Colombia scandal.



Of particular note is the story of David Randall Chaney, a 48-year-old supervisor who was married with an adult son.

After posting photos of himself standing behind Sarah Palin during 2008’s presidential election, Chaney reportedly commented, “I was really checking her out, if you know what i mean?”

Chaney has resigned from his position after the Colombia scandal, the Post reports.

