DAVID BROOKS: Does Anyone Think Sarah Palin Can Handle A Crisis? The White House Isn't American Idol

Photo: Courtesy of Fox News

Plenty of Sunday morning airtime was devoted yesterday to Sarah Palin. George Will says it’s common knowledge she shouldn’t be trusted with nuclear weapons.



Andrew Sullivan says he’s afraid she will run because there’s a possibility she could beat Obama.

David Brooks essentially thinks she’s a joke.

Yeah. But, you know, being president is waking up, somebody hands you the crisis and said, “There’s a crisis in Venezuela. What are you going to do about it?” Does any, does anybody think Sarah Palin’s ready for that? I don’t think so. So she can manage her brand.

But running for president is not “American Idol.” And I, I think people may agree with her, they may like her, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to vote for her. And so I–you know, the other thing is she’s just not a team player. This is a team sport. Just take one little thing she did this week. She’s taking her bus up to New Hampshire.

She doesn’t call the Republican Party in New Hampshire, tell, tell them where she’s going to appear, what she’s going to do. So you got to play as part of the party, you got to play as part of the team.

She’s not a team player. I don’t think people are going to think she’s qualified.



