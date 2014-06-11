Sarah Palin Congratulates Tea Party Candidate Who Beat Eric Cantor On 'Encouraging Victory'

Former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin congratulated Virginia congressional nominee David Brat on his stunning victory over House Majority Leader Eric Cantor on Tuesday, calling it “encouraging” and a harbinger of things to come in the midterm elections.

“Congratulations to Dave Brat in Virginia on such an encouraging victory tonight! You shocked the political world and reminded D.C. that power lies with We the People and not any conventional party establishment,” Palin wrote on Facebook early Wednesday morning.

“Dave Brat was massively outspent (more than 10 to 1) and laughed off by most, but he won the trust of voters the old fashioned way — one by one. Tonight’s victory showed the power of the local grassroots — the ones with boots on the ground who put up the campaign signs and go door to door to provide needed support for great candidates.”

Brat certainly shocked the political world — he was an underfunded, first-time challenger to the House Majority Leader. There was no polling to suggest the majority leader was in trouble, nor did anyone think Brat posed a serious challenge. His internal polling put him up 34 points just a few days ago. Cantor had outspent Brat by a seemingly insurmountable margin, according to the latest campaign disclosure reports.

Palin said his victory was evidence of a larger trend that would provide momentum for Tea Party-aligned candidates in races like Mississippi’s tenuous Republican Senate runoff election, along with Senate races in Oklahoma and Louisiana.

“Grassroots commonsense conservatives can use this momentum to push good candidates like Chris McDaniel, T.W. Shannon, and Rob Maness to victory for America,” Palin wrote. “These candidates are also being massively outspent by establishment candidates and they need our help and energy.”

