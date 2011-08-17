Oops: Sarah Palin Under Fire For Slamming Wrong Reporter Over A FOX Nation Headline

Photo: Zeke Miller

Lamestream?Sarah Palin is getting a lot of flack from the conservative press for reaming out a Daily Caller reporter over a headline he did not write.



Over the weekend the Daily Caller’s Alex Pappas reported that Palin was still undecided over which GOP candidate she’d throw her support behind in the Presidential election.

When pressed she said “Could I support somebody like Mitt Romney? Yeah.” Even though, as Pappas notes, many Tea Partiers have pledged to keep him out of office.

Here’s where the trouble started. Fox Nation, the online news aggregation arm of Fox News, which is overseen by Fox SVP for news Bill Shine, picked up the post and gave it a new headline (as is their way) making it sound like Palin had officially endorsed Romney.

When this was pointed out to Palin, she apparently flipped (translation: saw a opening to lambaste the mainstream media) and called Pappas personally to complain (but not before calling over a Politico reporter to witness the exchange).

It seems Palin, a Fox News contributor, is unaware that Fox Nation (like most aggregators) makes up its own headlines.

Quin Hillyer, a senior editor at the conservative American Spectator, let Palin have it over the lame mistake.

Look, it’s one thing for Palin to complain about unfair press. She has a right to do so. It’s also understandable that somebody might, at first glance, mis-read an online piece in a way that makes the original source unclear. But, really, somebody with so much experience in the public eye should know A) that reporters often don’t write their own headlines; B) that there is a difference between an original news story, on one hand, and a partial reprint of a story on a news aggregator such as Fox Nation; C) that if the text of a story doesn’t match the headline, it is only the text, not the headline, that is the reporter’s doing; and D) that such a small mis-impression isn’t worth getting hot under the collar about. I mean, really, talk about a thin skin! This was absurd.

The sentiment was quickly picked up on Twitter.

Not that Palin apologized. Apparently once the Palin camp realised their mistake they had Fox Nation take it down, but didn’t bother to apologise to Pappas. Pappas tells Hillyer: “he didn’t come close to apologizing.”

Added Pappas, again lightly rather than angrily: “It was definitely ironic when she was the one complaining about a reporter being sloppy when she was the one being sloppy by complaining to the wrong reporter.”

Indeed.

Palin Cheap-Shots a Good Reporter [American Spectator]

