Sarah Palin Remixed Dr. Seuss In A Speech That Showed She Can Still Thrill The Conservative Base

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin riveted a standing-room-only crowd here when she delivered the closing speech of the 2014 Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday.

Palin offered plenty of “red meat” for the conservative audience to love. She spoke about the recent controversy involving “Duck Dynasty,” blasting the “phony outrage” of the proverbial “left.” She referred to the left-leaning MSNBC as “MSLSD.” And she praised Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who made the reading of “Green Eggs and Ham” a key moment in his push to defund Obamacare last year.

“Liberty needs a Congress on Cruz control!” she said.

The highlight of Palin’s speech came when she held up her own copy of Dr. Seuss’ “Green Eggs and Ham,” offering an interpretation tailored to the Affordable Care Act.

“I do not like this Uncle Sam. I do not like this healthcare scam!” she said to rousing applause.

She said it’s the version she reads to her son, Trigg, every night, and gave a “hat tip” to the Internet for the alternative interpretation.

Like last year, Palin’s was one of the most well-received of the convention. Some in the crowd began shouting, “Run, Sarah! Run!” She joked that she hadn’t gotten a chance to go for a run earlier in the morning.

There was another party thrilled with Palin’s speech — the Democratic National Committee. A source told Business Insider the DNC was set to email the entirety of Palin’s speech to reporters.

“We hope you enjoy it as much as we did,” the DNC said in a subsequent statement along with the video.

