10 Awesome Lines From Sarah Palin's Brilliant CPAC Speech

Photo: Courtesy of CSPAN

National Harbor, Md. — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin just delivered a barnstorming speech here at the Conservative Political Action Conference, proving once again that, despite being semi-retired and semi-irrelevant, the “Mama Grizzly” can work a crowd better than almost anyone else in the GOP. Here are the 10 best lines:



1. “More background checks? Dandy idea Mr. President. Should’ve started with yours.”

2. On her husband, Todd Palin: “He’s got the rifle, I’ve got the rack.” [Pulls out Big Gulp]

3. “Mr. President, we admit it. You won. Accept it. Now step away from the teleprompter and do your job.”

4. “We can’t just ignore, though, that we just lost a big election. Yeah. Came in second. Out of two….Second position on a dog sled team is where the view never changes and the view ain’t pretty.”

5. “We don’t have leadership coming out of Washington. We have reality television.”

6. To College Republicans: “You’ve got to be thinking Sam Adams, not drinking Sam Adams.”

7. “If these experts keep losing elections keep raking in millions, if they feel that strongly about who should run in this party they should buck up and run or stay in the truck. The architect..s can head on back to the Lone Star State and put their name on the ballot.” [Clearly this is a reference to Karl Rove]

8. “The next election is 20 months away. Now is the time to furlough the consultants, and tune out the pollsters, send the focus groups home and toss the political scripts. Because if we truly know what we believe, we don’t need professionals to tell us.”

9. To Washington consultants: “Get over yourself. It’s not about you.”

10. “Barack Obama promised the most transparent administration ever. Barack Obama — you lie!”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.