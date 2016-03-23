Sarah Palin signs deal for a 'Judge Judy'-style reality courtroom show

The border between politics and reality TV is about to get even blurrier.

Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate, has been tapped to preside over her own reality court show, according to People.

The magazine reports that she signed a deal with Montana-based production company Warm Springs. The plan is to create a pilot that would then be shopped to networks.

The show would be a “Judge Judy”-style reality show inside a courtroom, and the production team includes a TV executive who found Judge Judy, according to People’s sources.

If it comes to fruition, the nationwide syndicated daytime show would debut in the fall of 2017.

Palin, who was on John McCain’s presidential ticket in 2008, is no stranger to reality TV. She had her own reality travel show on TLC called “Sarah Palin’s Alaska” that ran for one season in 2010-2011.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.