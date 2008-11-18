Sarah Palin Could Land A $7 Million Book Deal

Publishing industry sources say that if Sarah Palin wants to land a book deal, she could net up to $7 million.



MSNBC: After she spent the last few weeks talking to just about any camera put in front of her, it should come as no surprise that former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin is moving closer to inking a book deal.

Just how much could the Alaska governor make from putting pen to paper? About $7 million, according to some estimates.

Sound like a lot? Not necessarily, says one literary insider.

“Bill Clinton made more than $10 million when he signed his deal in 2001 and that was the most for a former president,” says the source. “Sarah brings something different to the table — there is so much curiosity surrounding her and her life. If they move fast and get this thing on shelves, then a $7 million advance could be worth it.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.