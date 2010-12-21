WATCH: Sarah Palin Mocks Michelle Obama With S'mores

The clip that’s getting the most play from last night’s Sarah Palin’s Alaska features Palin looking for ingredients to make s’mores “in honour of Michelle Obama, who said the other day we should not have dessert.”



Obama’s war on childhood obesity is a favourite talking point on the right who like to bandy it about as a prime example of the nanny state. (What she actually said was “dessert is not a right.”)

However, the segment that proceeded it was equally as interesting, especially for those convinced Palin is going to run for president. Following a white water rafting trip Palin reflects that her son Trig is the ‘light of her life’ and angrily notes that “85-90% of babies are aborted who have Down Syndrome…they can have their opinion, but we have ours.”

It’s the concession that “other people can have their opinion” on an issue Palin has been very vocal about (she’s against it) in the past that’s interesting in so far as it allows room for individual debate. One wonders if she intends to dial back on her abortion stance in the future…especially considering a recent poll which found that just 24 per cent of registered voters choose Sarah Palin as trustworthy on women’s health issues.

Video below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.