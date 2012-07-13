SARAH PALIN: Condi Would Be A 'Wonderful' VP Pick Despite Being Pro-Choice

Former Alaska Gov. and former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin told Fox News’ Greta Van Susteren on Thursday night that she believed Condoleezza Rice would be a “wonderful vice president.”



“I think that Condoleezza Rice would be a wonderful vice president, and she certainly has much more experience than our sitting president does today,” Palin told Van Susteren.

Early Thursday evening, Matt Drudge reported on his website that Rice had emerged as a frontrunner on Mitt Romney’s vice presidential shortlist.

Van Susteren reminded Palin that Rice has described herself as “moderately pro-choice” in the past. Palin hesitated, but pointed out that Rice wouldn’t have much say in legislating abortion policies.

“I would certainly prefer a presidential and vice presidential candidate who had that respect for all innocent, precious, purposeful human life, and showed that respect by being a pro-life candidate,” Palin said. “We need to remember, though, that it’s not the vice president that would legislate abortion, and that would be Congress’ role. And we’ll keep that in mind.”

