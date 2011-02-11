C'MON: Time Magazine ALSO Fell For Satirical Story About Sarah Palin And Christina Aguilera*

Photo: David Shankbone via Flickr

Um…WOW.*Update: Time tells us that the post was intended as a joke. But they’ve added a clarification in case, like us and the people who pointed this out to us, you, too, missed the joke.



“TIME.com’s story was intended as satire. Newsfeed is TIME.com’s news aggregation site, and the item links to a comedy story about this bit of widely-reported fake news. We regret any confusion.”

Previously:

Turns out US Weekly isn’t the only magazine willing to believe anything about Sarah Palin.

Earlier this week, US Weekly picked up a satirical story about Sarah Palin calling Christina Aguilera an ‘airhead.’

Turns out they weren’t the only ones. Time also fell for it. Yes. Time magazine. From their post:

Was Christina Aguilera’s Star-Spangled Banner slip-up enough to provoke war? Conan apparently thinks so. And you thought Sarah Palin went overboard by commenting that she wanted to deport the singer?

That ‘wanted to deport’ link goes to a CurrentTV.com post titled ‘Palin says she’d deport Christina Aguilera for botching the national anthem,’ which is taken from the same satirical source that US Weekly fell for.

Fear not, Al Gore and Keith Olbermann lovers, Current did not fall for it. Their post is under the comedy section and at the bottom it says “For more Election 2012 laughs, visit www.SuperTuesdayNews.com – political satire served up daily”

Apparently Time didn’t get that far.

I’m getting tired of saying lame about this stuff. But seriously? Time? In case they take it down, screengrab of the page below.

