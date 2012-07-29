SARAH PALIN: 'I Stopped By Chick-Fil-A To Support A Great Business'

Sarah Palin may be washed-up politically, but she still knows how to get ’em going.



Here’s one of her tweets from yesterday:

Photo: Sarah Palin’s Facebook page

The link led to a photo of Palin and her husband at the aforementioned Chick-fil-A:

Photo: Sarah Palin’s Facebook page

Chick-fil-A, you will recall, has been mired in controversy after its CEO expressed public support for limiting marriage rights to heterosexual couples (or, at least, couples who are pretending to be heterosexual).

It seems safe to say that Ms. Palin didn’t stop by the restaurant just to support the business.

