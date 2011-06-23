SARAH PALIN: I Didn't Quit The Bus Tour...I Have Jury Duty!

Sarah Palin took to Facebook last night to further rebut claims that she’d mysteriously quit her One Nation bus tour.



Imagine our surprise when reading media reports today that the “One Nation Tour” has been cancelled. Why didn’t anyone tell me? Oh, wait, that’s because it hasn’t been cancelled. (Good ol’ media… you never cease to amaze!)

As I said myself at the end of the east coast leg of the tour, the summer is long, and I’m looking forward to hitting the open road again. The coming weeks are tight because civic duty calls (like most everyone else, even former governors get called up for jury duty) and I look forward to doing my part just like every other Alaskan.

I wouldn’t think it to be such a slow news day that, what with numerous wars and serious economic woes concerning Americans, a bus is driving news stories today. The next leg of the tour continues when the time comes. In the meantime, no one should jump to conclusions – certainly not the media with their long track record of getting things wrong or just making things up.

Good ol’ media.

Again: what’s interesting about this story is that is originated in the conservative blogosphere and was further picked up by Fox News (much to Palin’s exasperation) suggesting there is limited patience for Palin’s antics even amidst those followers normally willing to extend her the benefit of the doubt.

Meanwhile, expect more than one journo to camp out at the courthouse to make sure this jury duty claim manifests itself.

