WATCH: Sarah Palin Has Made A Video About Her Bus Tour Narrated By The Lamestream Media

On the slim chance Sarah Palin actually does run for president we’ll at least be assured of some good campaign commercials.



Here’s the latest from SarahPAC about Palin’s not-a-presidential-campaign bus tour. It features Palin and narration from the lamestream media…the same media that were chasing her around the country last week because declined to give them an itinerary.

Again: brilliant.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

