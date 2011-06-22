Bristol And Sarah Palin Have Trademarked Their Names

Sarah Palin has succeeded in trademarking her name. Finally.



Cynthia Lynch, a representative for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, confirmed to WSJ that Palin has fulfilled the requirements for trademarking (providing that there are no “unusual administrative findings”).

The confirmation comes after the months-long trademark process, which began in November.

The trademark will cover “educational and entertainment services, namely, providing motivational speaking services in the field of politics, culture, business and values,” as well as “information about political elections” and “a website featuring information about political issues.”

Daughter Bristol Palin‘s name has also been trademarked for “educational and entertainment services, namely, providing motivational speaking services in the field of life choices.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.