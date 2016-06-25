PALIN ON BREXIT: 'May UN shackles be next on the chopping block'

Sarah Palin said she hoped the “shackles” of the United Nations would be removed from the US after the United Kingdom voted to exit from the European Union.

“It is time to dissolve political bands that connect us to agendas not in our best interest,” the former Republican vice presidential nominee wrote in a Facebook post. “May UN shackles be next on the chopping block.”

Palin, a fierce supporter of Donald Trump who continues to maintain a large following, invoked the US Declaration of Independence to espouse her support for the UK’s so-called Brexit vote.

“When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another,” she wrote. “The UK knew — it was that time. And now is that time in the USA.”

Palin continued: “The Brexit referendum is akin to our own Declaration of Independence. May that refreshed spirit of sovereignty spread over the pond to America’s shores!”

The UK shocked the world Thursday when it voted to abandon the EU. Markets plunged into chaos, and British Prime Minister David Cameron announced he would resign later this year.

The former Alaska governor praised the UK for “ignoring all the fear mongering from special interest globalists who tend to aim for that apocalyptic One World Government that dissolves a nation’s self-determination and sovereignty… the EU being a One World Government mini-me.”

“America can learn an encouraging lesson from this,” she concluded.

