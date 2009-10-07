Sarah Palin Autographed Xbox 360 On eBay For $1.1 Million

Want an Xbox 360 signed by former VP candidate Sarah Palin? That’ll run at least $1.1 million — the starting price for a current eBay auction.

No need to rush! You have nine more days to bid.

Here’s the seller’s description:

“The infamous Sarah Palin XBOX 360 was autographed at the governors picnic on July 24, 2009, in Wasilla, Alaska, just two days before her resignation as governor of that state. You can own this 60GB, perfect-condition, one-of-a-kind item before her expected run for president of the United States of America in 2012.”

Don’t forget to add an extra $15 for shipping.

