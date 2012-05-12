SARAH PALIN TELLS HEDGE FUND CONFERENCE: 'Hello one per cent! More power to ya!'

It’s the last day of SALT, and this is probably by far the most ridiculous thing we’ve heard come out of the hedge fund conference, thanks to Lawrence Delevingne at AR.



Sarah Palin at #SALT2012: “Hello one per cent! More power to ya!” #hedgefund — Lawrence Delevingne (@ldelevingne) May 11, 2012

The former vice presidential candidate is one of the keynote speakers at the SALT conference going on in Las Vegas right now, which is hosted by Anthony Scaramucci of Skybridge Capital.

Palin isn’t a stranger to financial conferences—she was a speaker at an investment conference hosted by CLSA in Hong Kong in 2009. Though we aren’t sure if that was a joke or not.

SALT is well known for the slew of political speakers the conference invites, in addition to the list of hedge fund A-listers in attendance. This year, former vice president Al Gore and former Secretary of defence Robert Gates were also on the keynote speakers list.

Some more gems from the speech we’re following on Twitter:

Palin compares Titanic to out of control US spending – “there is no such thing as an unsinkable ship or too big to fail” at #SALT2012 — Lawrence Delevingne (@ldelevingne) May 11, 2012

“You are the unsung heroes of American greatness…our prosperity depends on you” – Palin at #SALT2012 — Lawrence Delevingne (@ldelevingne) May 11, 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.