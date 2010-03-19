Sarah Palin Asking For $1 Million Per Episode In TV Deal

We told you Sarah Palin has been shopping a reality show about her native Alaska. Well, now the ex-governor nd her executive producer Mark Burnett are inching closer to bringing “Sarah Palin’s Alaska” to cable TV.



A&E Networks and Discovery Communications are the top contenders, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The show will feature the ex-governor giving a guided tour of her state, fishing boats and gold mines included.

But the former vice presidential candidate is seeking between $1 million and $1.5 million per episode, “a hefty amount for a first-year cable series.” Read more from the Hollywood Reporter >

