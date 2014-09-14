SARAH PALIN: 'I Owe America A Global Apology'

Former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin said she owes America “a global apology” for her and John McCain’s 2008 loss in the presidential race against then-Sen. Barack Obama.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity which aired after President Obama announced his four-part strategy to fight against ISIS militants in Iraq and Syria, Palin said as she watched the speech “the thought going through my mind is ‘I owe America a global apology. Because John McCain, through all of this, John McCain should be our president.”

Palin, a Fox News contributor and former governor of Alaska, went on to criticise the president for failing to leave behind residual forces in Iraq to “secure the peace … we had fought so hard for.”

“So when Barack Obama, like the rest of us, hear these bad guys, these terrorists, promising that they will raise the flag of Allah over our White House, for the life of me I don’t know why he does not take this serious, the threat,” Palin said. “Because yes, it’s more than a vision. They’re telling — just like Hitler did all those years ago — when a war could’ve been avoided, because Hitler, too, did not hide his intentions. Well ISIS, these guys aren’t hiding their intentions either.”

