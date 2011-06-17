SARAH PALIN: 'Anthony Weiner Has Been Rendered Impotent'

Because the only thing missing from the Anthony Weiner extravaganza was a Palinism.



Here is Palin on Judge Napolitano‘s Fox Business show last night weighing in on Weiner’s resignation.

“From henceforth after his personal indiscretions were disclosed, he was going to be rendered impotent basically there in Congress and he wasn’t going to be effective…Obviously it was the right thing to do. Day late dollar short though, I think he should have resigned right when all of this came to light.”

At least she didn’t say cojones. Video below.

video.foxbusiness.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.