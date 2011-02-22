6 Nasty Things Sarah Palin's Backstabbing Former Aide Said About Her In His Unpublished Manuscript

Photo: AP

A former aide to Alaska governor Sarah Palin has just stabbed her in the back, writing a tell-all manuscript about his time in her service.The aide, Frank Bailey, says he joined Palin’s campaign for Alaska governor because he liked her and believed she would stand up for his “FOX News” values. But then he came to conclude that she was just a petty, vindictive bitch.



At least that’s the gist of excerpts of Bailey’s draft manuscript that got sent to a bunch of newspapers last week.

Bailey’s manuscript, which was co-written with California author Ken Morris and an Alaskan Palin critic named Jeanne Devon, runs 456 pages. According to the Anchorage Daily News, it is based on some 60,000 emails Bailey sent or received while working for Palin. It is titled BLIND ALLEGIANCE TO SARAH PALIN: A Memoir of our Tumultuous Years.

The manuscript was emailed to the media last Friday, along with a pitch-letter to a publisher from Bailey’s agent, Carol Mann (no one has bought the book yet). Mann says that the manuscript is just an unfinished draft and that none of it was supposed to be released. Bailey’s co-author Ken Morris says he’s appalled at the leak but believes the manuscript paints a fair picture of Palin.

A spokeswoman for Sarah Palin’s political action committee, meanwhile, has dismissed the manuscript as “untruth” and says Palin probably won’t be commenting on it.

In Palin’s defence, if the anecdotes of the book that have been released are the worst things Bailey can find to say about her in 456 pages, she has nothing to fear. We already knew she isn’t a saint.

The Anchorage Daily News: One chapter asserts Palin broke election law by coordinating with the Republican Governors Association during her 2006 campaign for governor. State candidates can't team up with soft-money groups such as the Republican Governors Association, which paid for TV commercials and mailers in Alaska during the election in a purported 'independent' effort. At the time, the Alaska Democratic Party had accused the RGA and Palin of working together on an ad that included Palin striding from the Hotel Captain Cook in Anchorage. In his book, Bailey says the allegation was true. Palin and her aides marched along the block in front of the hotel again and again in order to allow a camera operator to capture footage for the ad, he said. '(Palin aide) Kris Perry, when orchestrating that nutty- parade at the hotel, was following the directions of the RGA cameraman and/or whomever he was working for,' Bailey wrote. 'Far worse, Sarah conducted multiple takes and knew exactly what was happening. She had, I suddenly believed, broken the law,' Bailey wrote. Palin targeted and attacked anyone who annoyed her, says Bailey, with the goal of destroying their reputations. The Anchorage Daily News: Minor slights became obsessions, according to Bailey, demanding revenge and if possible, destruction of the opponent's reputation. 'We set our sights and went after opponents in coordinated attacks, utilising what we called 'Fox News surrogates,' friendly blogs, ghost-written op-eds, media opinion polls (that we often rigged), letters to editors, and carefully edited speeches,' Bailey wrote. The 'FOX News surrogates' Bailey is referring to, Andrew Sullivan says, were 'Bill Kristol, Mary Matalin, former Bush aides Jason Recher and Steve Biegun, GOP officials Nick Ayers and Michael Steele, Rush Limbaugh, Laura Ingraham, Glenn Beck, Greta Van Susteren, Sean Hannity, and Bill O'Reilly.' Palin picked a Supreme Court justice in part because she trashed one of Palin's enemies, Bailey says Palin worships a different God than the one who preaches the virtues of love, honour, and charity, Bailey says AP: The manuscript... states that Palin, before resigning partway through her first term, wrote to Bailey and another aide, 'I hate this damn job.' Fine. But you ain't seen nothing until you've seen the amazing leopard-print shoes Sarah Palin wore on Long Island last week. See the exclusive full-size picture >

