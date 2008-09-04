Sarah Palin Affair? National Enquirer Now In Politician-Vetting Business

John McCain’s people have denounced a National Enquirer report that Sarah Palin ran off with her husband’s business partner as tabloid trash. Just as John Edwards and his people did. But it’s amazing what one ballsy scoop will do for your credibility.



The NE is still trying to make a go of selling print magazines (it won’t work), so there’s nothing up online. But apparently the Palin affair allegation is on this week’s cover.

(If you’re desperate for Palin gossip, however, the Enquirer does have an update on a scuttled Palin-daughter shotgun wedding plan).

