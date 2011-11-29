Desperately Seeking Sarah! Fringe Group Running Iowa Ad To Get Palin Into GOP Race

Photo: Christopher Halloran / Shutterstock.com

In case you needed any further proof that the GOP is desperate for anyone but Mitt Romney. Hot Air reports that Conservatives4Palin, the Palin fan group, has raised enough money to run an ad in Iowa urging the former governor to get into the GOP presidential race.



Your contributions have made it possible for us to run the Palin reconsider television ad next week in the Sioux City, Iowa market. Thanks to everyone who chipped in to make it possible…What we do next after the television ad goes up is a more difficult question. If this ad is able to build some momentum for the Governor, the best way to keep that momentum going may be to commission a national GOP primary poll that includes the Governor as one of the options.

Me thinks they may be aiming at the wrong market.

These folks are clearly a pretty determined bunch, however, someone may want to point out to the group that the person most in need of convincing is not the Iowa caucus goer but Palin herself who has shown zero interest in running since announcing she wouldn’t be in October.

And it’s not like the bar is so high that if Palin had decided to jump in she wouldn’t have had a shot — beside Cain and Perry, Palin looks like a veritable political genius. But she’s barely made a peep, even on her Facebook page, suggesting that whatever Palin does next it ain’t going to involve running for office.

