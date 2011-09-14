20 Years In The Life Of Sarah Michelle Gellar

It’s been 10 long years since Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s face graced the small screen.



Tonight, she’s back, in a labour-intensive role: playing a set of twins on the CW drama “Ringer.”

And there’s a lot riding on Gellar’s return to television.

CW is, in a way, is Gellar’s old network home — the WB, which aired “Buffy,” merged with UPN to form the CW in 2006.

And CW, best known for “Gossip Girl” and the newer “90210,” is pinning its hopes for an older audience on Gellar and the fans who grew up loving her.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.