Sarah Michelle Gellar confirms she's returning for the 'Cruel Intentions' TV show

Sarah Michelle Gellar has confirmed that she will be reprising her role as Kathryn Merteuil in the TV adaptation of “Cruel Intentions.”

NBC confirmed the TV series based off of the 1999 film in October 2015.

It will follow the son of the late Sebastian Valmont (played by Ryan Phillippe in the original) and Annette Hargrove (Reese Witherspoon) after he discovers his father’s journal. Neither Phillippe nor Witherspoon are currently involved with the project.

The film’s writer-director Roger Kumble and producer Neal H. Moritz teamed up with Lindsey Rosin and Jordan Ross — the creators of “Unauthorised Musical Parody of Cruel Intentions” — for the project.

See Gellar’s “throwback” Instagram post announcing the return below.



