Sarah McBride makes history becoming the first transgender state senator in US history

- Sarah McBride was elected in Delaware as the first openly transgender state senator in US history.
- McBride won a seat representing the first State Senate district in Delaware, becoming the highest-ranking openly transgender legislator.
- “I’m so thankful to the hundreds of volunteers who made calls, sent texts, and talked to voters to bring our neighbours together,” McBride said in a statement.
- “I’m humbled by the support of neighbours and ready to work every day to make a difference in the lives of all the residents of the First Senate District,” she continued. “I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too.”
- Currently, there are four openly transgender state legislators in the US, including Danica Roem in the Virginia House of Delegates; Colorado State Rep. Brianna Titone; and New Hampshire State Reps. Lisa Bunker and Gerri Cannon.
- McBride made history in 2016 after speaking at the Democratic National Convention, becoming the first openly transgender individual to speak at a major party convention in US history.
- She previously served as the press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign and Equality Delaware, and had worked for the campaigns of former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell and former state Attorney General Beau Biden, according to a Vox report.
- McBride told Vox that she used to experience transphobic harassment after entering the public sphere, though she described voters in the largely Democratic first district as “fair-minded.”
- “Voters in this district are fair-minded and they’re judging candidates based on their ideas and not their identities,” she told Vox. “They’re looking for candidates with the imagination and the energy and the experience to meet this moment with meaningful results.”
