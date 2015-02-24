Here's what it takes to master any job -- not just be good at it

Sarah Lewis became fascinated by the distinction between success and mastery while observing Columbia University’s all-female archery team.

The topic became one of the main themes for her book, “The Rise” where she delves deeper into the history of failure through anecdotes from history’s most innovative people.

Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis and Alex Kuzoian.

