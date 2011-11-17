Sarah Lacy's Quitting TechCrunch

A rough day for AOL…



First comes news that the head of Commerce and Applications, Brad Garlinghouse, is quitting.

And now, says Bloomberg, TechCrunch writer Sarah Lacy is quitting, too.

No word yet on what Sarah might be planning.

Update, Nov. 18: Lacy has confirmed the move, but hasn’t said what she’s doing next. Her final post is here. Highlight: Mike Arrington text messaging Lacy about his own departure as Lacy was going into labour.

