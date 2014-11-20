'No One With A Stake In This Company Will Stand Up To Uber's CEO'

CNBC/Screenshot PandoDaily founder and editor Sarah Lacy on CNBC.

Earlier this week, an Uber executive came under fire for suggesting the company dig up dirt on journalists critical of the company — specifically

PandoDaily founder and editor Sarah Lacy.

Lacy appeared on CNBC’s “Squawk Alley” on Wednesday to talk about it. Lacy has been critical of Uber in the past, calling on women to delete the Uber app and accusing Uber of “sexism and misogyny.”

“It’s really horrifying. This is one of those times I’m not happy to be right,” she said about the company on Squawk Alley.

“The public and the press and Uber’s investors have really been divided along very clear lines. I don’t see any journalists saying this is ok. I don’t see the press generally saying this is ok. And the press generally thinks there’s been an escalation of disturbing behaviour at Uber. Uber itself launched an investigation into practices of data mining on a journalist,” Lacy said.

“Everyone else sees a pattern of horrific behaviour except the people profiting off of what’s one of if not the most highly valued private companies in Silicon Valley. I’ve never seen anything quite like this in 15 years of covering this space. No one with a stake in this company will stand up to Travis Kalanick, publicly or privately. It’s simply going to be up to the public and journalists at this point, and that’s scary because Uber has proven that it will do anything to intimidate journalists.”

Lacy’s point seems to be that Uber is growing so quickly that investors are afraid to anger its CEO and lose out on a lot of money.

You can watch the full segment below:

