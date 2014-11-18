The Journalist An Uber Exec Reportedly Suggested Publicizing Personal Details About Has Responded

On Monday night, Buzzfeed released a report stating that an Uber executive made some offhand and regrettable remarks in the presence of a journalist without realising he wasn’t off the record.

The executive in question is reportedly Emil Michael, Senior Vice President of Business. As Buzzfeed writes, he’s accused of suggesting “that the company should consider hiring a team of opposition researchers to dig up dirt on its critics in the media — and specifically to spread details of the personal life of a female journalist who has criticised the company.”

The remarks were partly aimed at journalist Sarah Lacy, who has been critical of Uber in the past.

Lacey is the founder and editor-in-chief of PandoDaily, and a former senior editor at TechCrunch. On Monday night, the website was hosting their “PandoLIVE” program when Buzzfeed posted its story.

Lacy was on the program and she, along with her co-host, responded to the article, and had plenty to say about Uber itself. As one might imagine, it’s a passionate and angered response.

You can hear it all below via Soundcloud, and please note the audio does contain strong language:

