Former NFL Cheerleader Is Engaged To The Guy She Slept With When He Was Underage

Jones, a former cheerleader for the Cincinnati Bengals, admitted to an illicit relationship with her underage student.

Ex-Cincinnati Bengals cheerleader Sarah Jones plans to marry the guy she was sleeping with when he was just 17, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.



To refresh your memory, infamy struck Jones, 28, after a legal kerfuffle with gossip site TheDirty.com.

In 2009, the site claimed she slept with all the Bengals players and had multiple STDs.

She gained even more notoriety in March 2012, when she was indicted for sleeping with her now-19-year-old fiance, Cody York. (York was a student at the school where Jones taught.)

She admitted to the relationship, pleading guilty to felony custodial interference and misdemeanour sexual misconduct.

Jones eventually resigned from her job as a high school teacher and began working as a legal assistant.

While Jones admitted to her relationship with York, she denied sleeping with all of the Bengals and having STDs. She hit The Dirty with an $11 million defamation suit, but a jury couldn’t reach a verdict in the case, the Enquirer has reported.

