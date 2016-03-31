A San Francisco dating coach who earns up to $20,000 a month says every entrepreneur needs 2 things

Sarah Jones finished training as a life coach in the summer of 2013.

A year later, she decided she would branch out and start her own company in San Francisco, Introverted Alpha, which helps “smart, introverted men become benevolent badasses and attract women naturally.”

Jones works one on one with her clients, who at this point have all been heterosexual men looking to have relationships with women.

“My clients are usually guys in their late 20s,” she told Business Insider. “Most of my clients are very good looking and social, but they have built up all this tension around this one thing, and they don’t want to be creepy and weird.”

Today, her business’ monthly earnings range from $5,000 to $20,000, and since November 2015, the average has been about $10,000 a month.

For people who want to create their own entrepreneurial careers — especially in any kind of coaching — Jones has some advice:

First, get confident in your ability to help people, because if you’re not, you’re always going to feel lack of integrity when you’re making sales. The second piece is business skills. I think a lot of people who want to do coaching have the spiritual thing going on, but the practical, systematic, structural, pragmatic side takes a lot of work. Make sure you have the skills you need to know you can help people, and then open your mind to learning from people who you respect.

As far as developing business skills, Jones recommends the three tools that she says brought her from four-figure months to five-figure months: “Convert: The Simple Little Formula That Sold $50 Million Worth of Products & Services Online” by Frank Kern, her friend Lauren Anderson of Moonshot.us, and Ramit Sethi’s Zero to Launch program.

