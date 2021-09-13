Sarah Jessica Parker shared rare new photos of her 3 kids in an emotional post to celebrate the start of the school year

Sarah Jessica Parker seen with daughters Marion and Tabitha Lee on May 20, 2015 in New York City. Charles Bladen/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker shared rare images of her three children on Instagram.

She wrote a poem in the post’s caption, saying in part: “The house is different. We are different.”

Parker is currently filming HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” revival series in Manhattan.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Sex and the City” actress Sarah Jessica Parker gave her Instagram followers a rare glimpse of her three kids on Thursday to mark that they’re starting new school years and new chapters in their lives.

Parker, who shares son James Wilkie and twin daughters Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge with her husband Matthew Broderick, posted a slideshow of three images of her children posing with their backs to the camera so that their faces aren’t showing.

James Wilkie is 18 years old and headed off to college for his freshman year, according to Parker’s caption of the post, while Marion and Tabitha are 12 years old and starting 7th grade.

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

Parker, who dabbles in Instagram poetry, shared her feelings about how fast her kids are growing up in the post’s poetic caption, writing:

“In the span of 7 days.

One crosses the threshold into his freshman year of college.

The other 2 into 7th grade.

The house is different.

We are different.

They need us more.

And far less.

So many know.

Gutted at the time passed. Passing.

Exhilarated by the possibilities that await them.

The love. The love. The love.”

In 2018, the actress shared candid thoughts about motherhood with Sophia Amoruso on the “Girlboss Radio” podcast. She said being a mother has her in a “constant state of worrying,” which she called both “very painful” and “exhilarating.”

Parker also said that motherhood has changed the way she exists in the world. “I read books differently, or I look at parents and children on the subway differently,” she explained, adding that when her kids aren’t with her, she’s constantly noticing things around her she wishes they were there to see.

But Parker doesn’t have much time to sit around and feel lonely because her kids are growing up. The “Sex and the City” revival “And Just Like That…” is currently filming in Manhattan, and Parker has been giving her followers sneak peeks of what’s to come when our beloved Carrie Bradshaw returns to the small screen on Instagram.

Most recently, she shared a photo posing with costars Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, and new cast member Nicole Ari Parker, a new cast member who joined the series in July, according to Deadline.

In the caption for that photo, Parker said she’d “sing along to 70’s love songs with this trio deep into any night.”