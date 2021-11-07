Sarah Jessica Parker says she wasn’t ‘interested in tokenism’ when casting for the ‘Sex and the City’ revival

Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicole Ari Parker on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ James Devaney/GC Images/Gotham/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker told Vogue she was committed to inclusivity on the set of “And Just Like That…”

Parker’s co-star Cynthia Nixon acknowledged the lack of diversity in the first run of the series.

The reboot is scheduled to air in December on HBO Max.

Sarah Jessica Parker said she is maintaining a commitment to inclusivity for the upcoming revival of the hit HBO series, “Sex and the City.”

In a November 7 interview with Vogue, Parker discussed the highly anticipated 10-episode sequel series, “And Just Like That…,” which is set to premiere in December on HBO Max.

The actress addressed some of the reactions to the show’s return, including the logistics of doing so in a “post-COVID, post-BLM,” New York City, Vogue reported. Parker also acknowledged the cultural dissonance of a show that revolved around cisgender white women flaunting their wealth around the Upper East Side in 2021.

Parker said that she and showrunner Michael Patrick King sought to rectify that problem with the new series, but without resorting to “tokenism.”

“In no way were we interested in tokenism,” Parker told Vogue’s Naomi Fry. “You can’t bring people on the show and not let the camera be with them! These characters are all gifts to us.”

Parker’s co-star Cynthia Nixon told Vogue that the lack of diverse characters was “the Achilles’ heel of the show, the first time around.”

The reboot includes a diversified cast including Black actors Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman in prominent roles, Mexican-American entertainer Sara Ramírez, who is also nonbinary, and English actress Sarita Choudhury, who is of Bengali-Indian descent.

Nicole Ari Parker revealed in October that she was both “yelled at” and “attacked with love” when “Sex and the City” fans thought she was replacing Kim Cattrall’s character Samantha Jones in the reboot.

Samantha Irby, a new Black staff writer on the series, told Vogue that while she was a “huge fan” of the original show, things “would have probably played differently” if there were Black writers.

“Approaching the Black and brown people on the show this time around, it was important to me to make them feel real and not just plopped in,” Irby continued. “That said, this isn’t meant to be preachy. I’d never want to write a scold-y show, where watching it is like taking your medicine.”

Nicole Ari Parker maintained that “the reboot will still fit “with the same beloved tone of the show,” adding, “there’s still a lot of sex in this version of ‘Sex and the City.'”

Representatives for Sarah Jessica Parker did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.