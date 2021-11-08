Sarah Jessica Parker reveals she kept ‘every single solitary thing’ from ‘Sex and the City’ in her own storage: ‘Furniture, clothes, everything’

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie in ‘Sex and the City.’ HBOgo

Sarah Jessica Parker kept furniture and costumes from “Sex and the City” in her personal storage.

This includes bedazzled underwear, a fur coat, and all of Carrie’s Vogue magazines.

All of this was handy while recreating Carrie’s bedroom for “And Just Like That.”

Sarah Jessica Parker revealed she’s been holding onto a little bit – or maybe a lot – of Carrie Bradshaw since “Sex and the City” wrapped in 2004.

Parker played Carrie in all six seasons of the iconic HBO show followed by two movies, “Sex and the City” (2008) and “Sex and the City 2” (2010). She’s reprising the role in the HBO Max sequel series “And Just Like That” alongside Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte).

In Vogue’s December cover story, published on Sunday, Parker revealed that she kept outfits and furniture from the show in storage after the original series stopped airing in 2004 – long before there was any news of a revival.

“I had all of the original stuff in my own storage. Furniture, clothes, everything, packed according to season and episode and scene,” she told the magazine. “I kept every single solitary thing.”

This includes sparkly designer underwear Carrie wore while strutting down the runway in season four, a fur coat from season three, and all of Carrie’s Vogue magazines.

“Here are the Hangisis Big gave Carrie when he proposed; the sandals Aidan’s dog chewed on; the black pumps she wore to the Vogue fashion closet.…” Parker said as she gave Vogue’s Naomi Fry a tour of Carrie’s one-bedroom apartment, rebuilt in a Brooklyn film studio for the upcoming new show.

The sparkly underwear and fur coat. HBO

Parker isn’t alone in holding onto her character’s wardrobe and furniture after a show has wrapped.

“Pretty Little Liars” star Shay Mitchell previously told Insider that she kept some of Emily’s clothes after the show went off the air in 2017.

“I actually kept a lot of bathing suits, some sweatsuits, tracksuits that I have. Some sweaters here and there,” Mitchell said.

She added: “That’s stuff that I will always treasure.”