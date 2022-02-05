Sarah Jessica Parker says she wouldn’t be OK with Kim Cattrall joining ‘And Just Like That’ because there’s ‘too much public history’

Sarah Jessica Parker mentioned Kim Cattrall in an interview with Variety. James Devaney/Contributor/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker spoke to Variety about the “And Just Like That” finale.

Parker said she wouldn’t want Kim Cattrall to reprise her “Sex and the City” role in the reboot.

Parker and Cattrall have reportedly been embroiled in a public feud for years.

According to Sarah Jessica Parker, she and Kim Cattrall won’t have any on-screen reunions in the “Sex and the City” franchise.

During an interview with Variety’s Kate Aurthur to coincide with the “And Just Like That” finale on Thursday, Parker, 56, addressed whether Cattrall, 65, would ever reprise her character in the HBO Max reboot. Parker has played Carrie Bradshaw since 1998, while Cattrall last played Samantha Jones in the 2010 “Sex and the City” sequel.

Aurthur posed a question asking Parker if she would be content with Cattrall returning to the series.

“I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared,” Parker responded. “I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know.”

The article noted that the reboot kept the spirit of Samantha Jones alive by featuring her character in text messages.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall reportedly have tension. HBO

“There’s a very distinct line between Samantha and Kim,” Parker added. “Samantha’s not gone. Samantha’s present, and I think was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn’t villainized. She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her.”

Representatives for Parker and Cattrall did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

There was also speculated tension surrounding a possible third “Sex and the City” film. In September 2017, the Daily Mail reported that the project was shelved “due to the demands of Kim Cattrall.” Cattrall denied that and later mentioned Parker by name while discussing the series with the Daily Mail that October.

“And now, now at this very moment it’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of ‘no’ that I’m demanding or a diva,” Cattrall said, the outlet reported. “And this is really where I take to task the people from ‘Sex and the City’ and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer.”

In December 2021, “Sex and the City” showrunner Michael Patrick King told The Hollywood Reporter that Cattrall was “never” going to be a part of the reboot.

“Kim Cattrall, for whatever reason, didn’t want to play Samantha anymore while we were doing the [third] movie,” King said. In a separate interview with Variety this month, he said he had “no realistic expectation” that Cattrall would return to play Samantha Jones.

Like the series, the castmates have also faced drama and speculated scandals. Rumors of a reported feud between Parker and Cattrall circulated for several years.

The New York Post reported in October 2017 that Parker and her “Sex and the City” costars Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis formed a clique that excluded Cattrall, and got support from the show’s producers.

A scene from ‘Sex and the City.’ HBO

The New Zealand Herald reported in February 2018 that Parker excluded Cattrall from a house she rented for herself, Nixon, and Davis, while filming on location for “Sex and the City” in the early 2000s. Parker reportedly didn’t have as much on-screen nudity and received a producer credit that Cattrall did not.

Since then, it appeared that Parker has attempted to squash any beef. After the reboot was announced, Parker responded to a fan on Instagram who claimed she and Cattrall disliked each other.

“No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would,” Parker replied. “Samantha isn’t [sic] part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”