Sarah Jessica Parker didn't even like cosmopolitans until long after 'Sex and the City' ended

HBO/Sex and the City Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed that she only started liking cosmopolitans after ‘Sex and the City’ ended.

The hot-pink cocktail was her character Carrie Bradshaw’s signature drink on the show.

But Parker “didn’t really start drinking” cosmos until after filming stopped.

“Sex and the City” turned cupcakes and tulle skirts into phenomenons, but there’s few things the show made more popular than the cosmopolitan.

Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda were often seen sipping on the hot-pink cocktail as they attended every hot new restaurant or bar opening in Manhattan.

But Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed that she didn’t actually love cosmopolitans until after the hit HBO show ended.

In a piece for Grub Street, Parker said it took time for her to embrace Carrie Bradshaw’s signature drink.

HBO/Sex and the City Cosmopolitans were the signature drinks of Carrie, Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte.

“To be honest, I really do love a cosmopolitan,” she wrote. “I don’t know how to make them well, but I genuinely love them. Strangely enough, it didn’t happen until long after I stopped shooting the show and the movies.”

“I would be served them at restaurants, or people sent them over, and I was always very grateful,” she added. “But I didn’t really drink the cocktail until after we finished the show. I went to some place and had an exquisite one and then it started.”

HBO/Sex and the City Parker said people used to send her cosmos at bars after the show became a hit.

Parker also revealed that she almost never buys a cup of coffee, preferring to make her own at home instead.

“I drink one of two coffees,” she wrote. “I drink Nespresso pods or â€” are you ready for this? â€” NescafÃ© instant coffee. It’s like being in Greece.”

Parker also tries to recapture the magic of Greece with her lemon potatoes.

“When you have them in Greece, they taste a certain way,” she wrote. “It’s almost like they were maybe boiled and then baked, because there’s a smoothness inside to the potato.”

“Lemon potatoes are me trying to get to Greece. That’s me looking for the holy grail,” she added.

