Sarah Jessica Parker Extremely Uncomfortable With Replacing Demi Moore In 'Lovelace'

Sarah Jessica Parker replaced Demi Moore in the role of Gloria Steinem in the movie Lovelace after Moore’s 911 incident and subsequent trip to rehab.



SPJ who quickly jumped at the opportunity to portray the iconic feminist is now regretting her decision.

“I didn’t have the right amount of time to think about it properly,” says Parker. “Had I, I probably would have said no.”

SJP was clearly uncomfortable talking about the Lovelace movie with Entertainment Tonight. Watch below.



