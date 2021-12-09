Sarah Jessica Parker gave a nod to Carrie Bradshaw in an Oscar de la Renta gown at the ‘And Just Like That’ premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker attends HBO Max’s ‘And Just Like That’ New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Sarah Jessica Parker channeled Carrie Bradshaw at the “And Just Like That” premiere.

She wore a knee-length custom Oscar de la Renta gown with a cape and pink ballerina skirt detail.

She also paired the red-carpet look with stilettos from her shoe line, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker.

Sarah Jessica Parker brought a piece of Carrie Bradshaw to the red-carpet premiere of the “Sex and the City” reboot, “And Just Like That,” which took place at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Wednesday, Vogue reported.

The 56-year-old actor reprised her renowned role as Bradshaw, the fashionable columnist she portrayed in six seasons of the HBO show, which first aired in 1998.

To celebrate the 10-part 2021 reboot that arrived on streaming platforms on Thursday, Parker and co-stars Cynthia Nixon, 55, and Kristin Davis, 56, attended the premiere without their original fourth cast member, Kim Cattrall, 65, who will not return as publicist Samantha Jones.

Parker wore an Oscar de la Renta gown for the evening, designed by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia. According to Vogue, she paired it with a bag by Erdem and sparkling jewelry from Fred Leighton, Larkspur and Hawk, and vintage costume jewelry, and Duchessa shoes from her own line, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker.

Describing the dress in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, de la Renta said it was “a custom pewter silk chiffon cocktail dress with magnolia hand embroidery and matching cape.” The account also credited stylist Erin Walsh by tagging her account in the photo, who appears to have styled Parker for the event.

The post added that “a blush tulle underskirt nods to her iconic character,” alluding to the white ballerina skirt that Parker wore with a pink tank top in the opening credits of the show.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in the opening credits of ‘s ‘Sex and the City.’ HBO

The gown is also reminiscent of the Chanel Couture tulle look that Parker wore at the 2004 Golden Globes, according to a post by Every Outfit on Sex & the City, an Instagram page dedicated to the show’s style, which has just under 100,000 likes at the time of writing.

Vogue added that Bradshaw has a special relationship with the luxury designer behind the dress, recalling that the fictional character once tried on a de la Renta wedding dress in the series.

According to Elle, her character was also gifted a de la Renta dress by Russian artist Aleksandr Petrovsky, whom she briefly dated in season 6. When Bradshaw reads a description of the “sleeveless, silk, faille, full-skirted dress with black patent leather bow belt,” calling it “pure poetry,” Petrvosky says: “Oscar is a good friend of mine, I’ll tell him you like the dress.”

Erin Walsh and representatives for Oscar de la Renta did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.