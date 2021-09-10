Search

Sarah Jessica Parker’s 5 best looks from the Met Gala red carpet

Rachel Askinasi
Sjp at met gala
Sarah Jessica Parker at the 2010 Costume Institute Ball. Bryan Bedder/Staff/Getty Images
  • Sarah Jessica Parker has historically turned heads with her fashion at the Met Gala.
  • She’s been known to stay true to the event’s theme, often incorporating a large headpiece into her look.
  • Here are five of the actress’ best looks designed by the likes of Oscar de la Renta and Alexander McQueen.
During the annual Costume Institute Ball at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sarah Jessica Parker has become known for dressing to suit the event’s theme.
Met gala red carpet
Sarah Jessica Parker, pictured on the red carpet in 2012. Stephen Lovekin/Staff/Getty Images
Whether she’s wearing a prominent headpiece, lots of jewelry, or a statement-making dress, Parker finds inspiration in the theme of each year’s exhibition.

“I am inspired by the themes,” Parker told E! on the red carpet in 2018, according to Harper’s Bazaar. “One can only do your best.”

Parker has walked the Met Gala red carpet 10 times, but she’s skipping this year’s event.
Kristin davis sarah jessica parker and cynthia nixon on the set of and just like that
Kristin Davis (left), Parker (center), and Cynthia Nixon (right), pictured on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images
A representative for Parker confirmed to Insider that she won’t be in attendance due to her work schedule. So, it’s only fitting to take a look back at her top red-carpet moments from galas past.
The actress turned heads on the red carpet at the 2013 Met Gala in a striking dress by Giles with a Philip Treacy headpiece.
SJP at met gala
Parker seen on the Met Gala red carpet in 2013. Kevin Mazur/Contributor/Getty Images
She channeled the “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” theme with a mohawk-inspired headpiece and a gown that featured abstract strokes of color and a princess-like structure.
Parker’s Monse look combined elements of ready-to-wear and couture style for the 2016 Met Gala’s “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” theme.
Sjp at 2016 met gala
Parker wore Monse on the 2016 Met Gala red carpet. Taylor Hill/Contributor/Getty Images and Jamie McCarthy/Staff/Getty Images
Parker wore white cropped pants with a matching bustier-like top that had sheer sleeves, and a button-up jacket. While the look mostly resembled a ready-to-wear outfit, the statement sleeves on Parker’s top gave a couture feel to her ensemble. She finished the fashion moment with a pair of blue pumps that look like they were plucked from Carrie Bradshaw’s closet.
Parker looked like she was attending a royal ball in her Oscar de la Renta ensemble for the 2014 Met Gala, which had a “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” theme.
SJP met gala 2014
Parker wore Oscar de la Renta in 2014 for that year’s ball. George Pimentel/Contributor/Getty Images and John Lamparski/Stringer/Getty Images
The actress looked like a modern-day princess in a black-and-white, full-skirt gown, long white opera gloves, and a perfectly coiffed updo.
Parker arrived at the event in 2006 to honor the exhibit, “AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion,” with Lee Alexander McQueen, who designed their matching tartan outfits.
SJP at 2006 met gala
Parker attended the 2006 Costume Institute Ball with McQueen. Evan Agostini/Staff/Getty Images
While her layered, party-dress-meets-kilt look was impressive in itself, the dress made more of an impact as it resembled McQueen’s more traditional-looking kilt. Her footwear — a pair of strappy heeled sandals — also complemented McQueen’s edgy, lace-up boots.
Parker wore her most elaborate Met Gala look, designed by Alta Moda, to the 2018 “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” exhibit.
SJP 2018 met gala
Parker in Dolce Alta Moda on the Met Gala red carpet in 2018 with a gilded nativity scene in her headpiece (inlay). Frazer Harrison/Staff/Getty Images and Gilbert Carrasquillo/Contributor/Getty Images
She walked the red carpet in a standout piece by Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda, which draws inspiration from the Renaissance, according to the fashion label’s website.

The gilded gown featured red hearts, precious stones, and a massive train. The pièce de résistance of the Dolce look was a crown with a full nativity scene perched on top of Parker’s head. 

