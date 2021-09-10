Sarah Jessica Parker’s 5 best looks from the Met Gala red carpet

During the annual Costume Institute Ball at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sarah Jessica Parker has become known for dressing to suit the event’s theme. Sarah Jessica Parker, pictured on the red carpet in 2012. Stephen Lovekin/Staff/Getty Images Whether she’s wearing a prominent headpiece, lots of jewelry, or a statement-making dress, Parker finds inspiration in the theme of each year’s exhibition. “I am inspired by the themes,” Parker told E! on the red carpet in 2018, according to Harper’s Bazaar. “One can only do your best.”

Parker has walked the Met Gala red carpet 10 times, but she’s skipping this year’s event. Kristin Davis (left), Parker (center), and Cynthia Nixon (right), pictured on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images A representative for Parker confirmed to Insider that she won’t be in attendance due to her work schedule. So, it’s only fitting to take a look back at her top red-carpet moments from galas past.

The actress turned heads on the red carpet at the 2013 Met Gala in a striking dress by Giles with a Philip Treacy headpiece. Parker seen on the Met Gala red carpet in 2013. Kevin Mazur/Contributor/Getty Images She channeled the “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” theme with a mohawk-inspired headpiece and a gown that featured abstract strokes of color and a princess-like structure.

Parker’s Monse look combined elements of ready-to-wear and couture style for the 2016 Met Gala’s “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” theme. Parker wore Monse on the 2016 Met Gala red carpet. Taylor Hill/Contributor/Getty Images and Jamie McCarthy/Staff/Getty Images Parker wore white cropped pants with a matching bustier-like top that had sheer sleeves, and a button-up jacket. While the look mostly resembled a ready-to-wear outfit, the statement sleeves on Parker’s top gave a couture feel to her ensemble. She finished the fashion moment with a pair of blue pumps that look like they were plucked from Carrie Bradshaw’s closet.

Parker looked like she was attending a royal ball in her Oscar de la Renta ensemble for the 2014 Met Gala, which had a “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” theme. Parker wore Oscar de la Renta in 2014 for that year’s ball. George Pimentel/Contributor/Getty Images and John Lamparski/Stringer/Getty Images The actress looked like a modern-day princess in a black-and-white, full-skirt gown, long white opera gloves, and a perfectly coiffed updo.

Parker arrived at the event in 2006 to honor the exhibit, “AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion,” with Lee Alexander McQueen, who designed their matching tartan outfits. Parker attended the 2006 Costume Institute Ball with McQueen. Evan Agostini/Staff/Getty Images While her layered, party-dress-meets-kilt look was impressive in itself, the dress made more of an impact as it resembled McQueen’s more traditional-looking kilt. Her footwear — a pair of strappy heeled sandals — also complemented McQueen’s edgy, lace-up boots.