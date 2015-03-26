Sarah Jessica Parker cannot contain her disgust with Tom Hanks in this amazing Vine

It was a star-studded New York Rangers game Tuesday night when Carrie Bradshaw herself was spotted sitting a row away from Joe Fox (or, if you’d rather address them by their real names, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tom Hanks.)

The camera focuses on Hanks — he seems to say “something something something what’s the matter with you!” — and then, on Sarah Jessica Parker’s disgusted reaction.

Check it out (via BuzzFeed’s Whitney Jefferson):





As Jefferson put it, “I am BLOWN AWAY by this Vine! What did Tom Hanks say to offend SJP?”

Any expert lip readers out there? If only we had Hanks mic’d before the game.

