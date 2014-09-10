HOUSE OF THE DAY: Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick's $US22 Million Brownstone In Greenwich Village

Evan Joseph Sarah Jessica Parker’s covetable closet.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick just re-listed their Greenwich Village brownstone for a whopping $US22 million, according to Zillow.

The 6,800-square-foot townhouse, which is located on East 10th Street, has five bedrooms, seven fireplaces, a landscaped garden, and a hand-carved stone tub (score!).

The historic house was originally put on the market in 2012 for $US25 million, but they took it off this April. The celebrity couple bought the place in 2011 for $US19 million.

The listing is exclusive with John Gomes and Fredrik Eklund of Douglas Elliman.



