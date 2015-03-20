Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick finally sell their Greenwich Village townhouse for $20 million

Julie Zeveloff, Leah Goldman
Sarah Jessica Parker nyc townhouseEvan JosephSarah Jessica Parker’s covetable closet.

After being on the market for several years, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick finally sold their Greenwich Village townhouse for $US20 million, according to The Real Deal.

The historic house was originally put on the market in 2012 for $US25 million, but they later de-listed it, and put it back up for sale in September 2014 for $US22 million. The celebrity couple bought the place in 2011 for $US19 million.

The 6,800-square-foot townhouse, which is located on East 10th Street, has five bedrooms, seven fireplaces, a landscaped garden, and a hand-carved stone tub.

Alyson Penn contributed to this story.

Welcome to Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's 25-foot-wide Greenwich Village townhouse.

The bottom floor, or 'Garden Floor' includes the stainless steel and walnut eat-in kitchen.

The dining room contains direct access to the split-level garden.

Upstairs, the 'Parlor Floor' has 12-foot ceilings, twin fireplaces, and a Juliet balcony.

Here's another view of it.

An adjacent sitting area that faces the garden.

The dining room is eclectic, with mahogany-paneled windows.

The townhouse has five bedrooms. The 'Guest Floor' features three of them. Here is a child's bedroom with a striped teepee in the corner.

And the kids' bathroom.

Another airy bedroom.

The townhouse has a full-floor master suite with a terrace and two walk-in closets.

While the master bathroom features a hand-carved stone tub.

All the way upstairs, the 'Family Floor' has two skylights, wall-length bookcases, and a white ping pong table.

But the biggest selling point? Of course the enormous closet of fashion legend SJP.

