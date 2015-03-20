Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick finally sell their Greenwich Village townhouse for $20 million

Evan Joseph Sarah Jessica Parker’s covetable closet.

After being on the market for several years, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick finally sold their Greenwich Village townhouse for $US20 million, according to The Real Deal.

The historic house was originally put on the market in 2012 for $US25 million, but they later de-listed it, and put it back up for sale in September 2014 for $US22 million. The celebrity couple bought the place in 2011 for $US19 million.

The 6,800-square-foot townhouse, which is located on East 10th Street, has five bedrooms, seven fireplaces, a landscaped garden, and a hand-carved stone tub.

Alyson Penn contributed to this story.

