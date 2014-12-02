Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick Drop The Price On Their Greenwich Village Brownstone To $22 Million

Julie Zeveloff
Sarah Jessica Parker nyc townhouseEvan JosephSarah Jessica Parker’s covetable closet.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have cut $US2.05 million off the price of their Greenwich Village brownstone, according to Zillow.

The historic house was originally put on the market in 2012 for $US25 million, but they later de-listed it, and put it back up for sale in September 2014 for $US22 million. The celebrity couple bought the place in 2011 for $US19 million.

The 6,800-square-foot townhouse, which is located on East 10th Street, has five bedrooms, seven fireplaces, a landscaped garden, and a hand-carved stone tub.

Alyson Penn contributed to this story.

Welcome to Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's 25-foot-wide Greenwich Village townhouse.

The bottom floor, or 'Garden Floor' includes the stainless steel and walnut eat-in kitchen.

The dining room contains direct access to the split-level garden.

Upstairs, the 'Parlor Floor' has 12-foot ceilings, twin fireplaces, and a Juliet balcony.

Here's another view of it.

An adjacent sitting area that faces the garden.

The dining room is eclectic, with mahogany-paneled windows.

The townhouse has five bedrooms. The 'Guest Floor' features three of them. Here is a child's bedroom with a striped teepee in the corner.

And the kids' bathroom.

Another airy bedroom.

The townhouse has a full-floor master suite with a terrace and two walk-in closets.

While the master bathroom features a hand-carved stone tub.

All the way upstairs, the 'Family Floor' has two skylights, wall-length bookcases, and a white ping pong table.

But the biggest selling point? Of course the enormous closet of fashion legend SJP.

Tough market.

