Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick Drop The Price On Their Greenwich Village Brownstone To $22 Million

Evan JosephSarah Jessica Parker’s covetable closet.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have cut $US2.05 million off the price of their Greenwich Village brownstone, according to Zillow.
The historic house was originally put on the market in 2012 for $US25 million, but they later de-listed it, and put it back up for sale in September 2014 for $US22 million. The celebrity couple bought the place in 2011 for $US19 million.
The 6,800-square-foot townhouse, which is located on East 10th Street, has five bedrooms, seven fireplaces, a landscaped garden, and a hand-carved stone tub.
Alyson Penn contributed to this story.
The townhouse has five bedrooms. The 'Guest Floor' features three of them. Here is a child's bedroom with a striped teepee in the corner.
All the way upstairs, the 'Family Floor' has two skylights, wall-length bookcases, and a white ping pong table.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.