Sarah Hyland says she's immunocompromised and trying to 'remain calm' amid the coronavirus outbreak: 'It's really dangerous'

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Sarah Hyland spoke candidly about her reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

Actress Sarah Hyland opened up about her response to the coronavirus in a new interview with celebrity stylist Brad Goreski as part of his podcast, titled “Brad Behaviour.”

The “Modern Family” star previously had two kidney surgeries and has spoken about her struggles with kidney dysplasia in the past.

“My panic level is pretty high, but I also have a lot of health issues that are very susceptible to stress, so I’m trying to remain calm,” Hyland said of the current pandemic.

Sarah Hyland opened up about being immunocompromised and at a greater risk of catching the coronavirus as it spreads globally.

“I am obviously immunocompromised with my transplant history and am on immunosuppressants, so everything in this house is sanitised,” the 29-year-old “Modern Family” star told celebrity stylist Brad Goreski during an upcoming episode of his podcast, titled “Brad Behaviour.”

According to People, who shared the comments from Hyland ahead of the interview’s release on Wednesday, Hyland told Goreski that she’s trying to “remain calm.”

The actress has been outspoken about her health battles and her struggles with kidney dysplasia, a condition that causes kidneys to not develop normally while in the womb and can lead to chronic pain.

In a 2018 interview with Self magazine, Hyland emotionally revealed that she had a second kidney transplant the prior year. Her younger brother, Ian Hyland, donated his kidney to her after her body rejected the organ that her father, Edward Hyland, donated in 2012.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Sarah Hyland has previously spoken about her health journey.

Hyland went on to undergo dialysis from February to October 2017, requiring her to be “hooked up to a machine three times a week, for four hours per session.” The actress, who also has endometriosis and experienced a hernia, also said that she was “very depressed.”

Speaking to Goreski, Hyland explained that for her getting sick can have extreme consequences – especially since COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, kills elderly and immunocompromised people.

“Say someone gets a 24-hour bug, I get it for a week or more,” she said. “For me, it’s really dangerous”

Hyland continued: “My panic level is pretty high, but I also have a lot of health issues that are very susceptible to stress, so I’m trying to remain calm.”

The actress said that for the time being, she’s staying home and being cautious when she does have to go outside for doctor appointments. Hyland also urged people to “practice compassion, love, generosity.”

“We’re literally dealing with people who could die and I just think it’s really a time to come together,” she said.

