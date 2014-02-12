19-Year-Old American Who Blew Out Her Knee Six Months Ago Becomes First Woman To Ski Jump At The Olympics

By going first in Tuesday’s first-ever women’s Olympic ski jumping event, American Sarah Hendrickson became the first woman to ever attempt a ski jump at the Olympics.

It’s also personal triumph for the 19-year-old. Last August she mangled her knee, tearing her ACL and MCL off the bone in training. While she’s not 100% in Sochi, that fact that she made it onto the hill at all is a remarkable achievement.

She was one of the best ski jumpers in the world before her injury, and should return to that form when she fully recovers.

Her score was only 17th-best in the first run, but she was still excited:

Her historic moment:

