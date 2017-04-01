Here's the adorable drawing that won this year's Google Doodle contest

After months of deliberation, Google has selected the winner of this year’s Doodle 4 Google contest.

The winning drawing was created by Sarah Harrison, a high school student from Connecticut. Here’s her design:

The annual event, which lets students in grades K-12 put their own spin the logo on Google’s homepage, launched in September.

This year’s theme was “What I see for the future…”

“My future is a world where we can all learn to love each other despite our religion, gender, race, ethnicity, or sexuality,” Harrison told Google about her design. “I dream of a future where everyone is safe and accepted wherever they go, whoever they are.”

Harrison’s Doodle is live on Google’s homepage starting Friday, and she’ll also receive a $US30,000 college scholarship and a visit to Google’s Mountain View headquarters to meet with the Doodle team. Her high school will receive $US50,000 from Google to spend on technology for the school.

Google also named finalists in each of its four other age groups (grades K-3rd, 4th-5th, 6th-7th, and 8th-9th). Those finalists will receive a $US5,000 college scholarship, as well as a trip to Google headquarters and a Chromebook.

