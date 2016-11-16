This food sculptor makes the most disturbingly realistic chocolates we've ever seen

Sarah Hardy Chocolate toads made by Hardy.

Sarah Hardy is a trained sculptor.

She worked with food — and more specifically cakes — for years before realising that chocolate is an ideal medium for sculpting.

For the past year and a half, Hardy has been creating chocolates that look incredibly life-like — everything from human hearts to fossils.

Keep scrolling to see her masterpieces and read her story.

Hardy describes herself as a 'lover of natural history and chocolate.' Sarah Hardy 'I grew up playing in a river, a field, or in the back rooms of my mother's antique shop, and, as a bit of a loner, I explored things in detail.' Sarah Hardy Before discovering chocolate, Hardy was crafting stunningly realistic cakes, like this dead pheasant cake. Sarah Hardy Eventually, she realised she was missing out on a great medium. Sarah Hardy 'I had a eureka moment when I realised that great tasting chocolate was also a fantastic sculpting medium, despite its technical challenges.' Sarah Hardy Hardy makes all her creations at home in her kitchen, and says each individual chocolate can take up to an hour to perfect. Sarah Hardy She starts by researching and sketching, then moves on to sculpting her design in clay to figure out if the shape will work. Sarah Hardy If the clay mould works, Hardy moves on to making the actual chocolates, all of which are hand-painted. Sarah Hardy People are loving her unique creations. Sarah Hardy Hardy says paleontologists, archaeologists, and entomologists are buying and endorsing the chocolates. Sarah Hardy And some of her favourite museums are reaching out in hopes of working with her. Sarah Hardy Hardy just raised over $13,000 to build a chocolate studio in the backyard of her home, where ideal temperature and humidity levels for chocolate sculpting can be maintained. Sarah Hardy Thanks to the donations, Hardy can continue sculpting edible artifacts. Sarah Hardy And you can order yours here.

