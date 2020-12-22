Sarah Fuller's Vandy uniform is now in the College Football Hall of Fame after historic kicks

Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Now that Sarah Fuller’s stint with Vanderbilt football has come to an end, her uniform will be safely enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Sarah Fuller is still racking up accomplishments weeks after her remarkable stint with Vanderbilt Commodores football came to an end.

The women’s soccer goalkeeper-turned-kicker â€” who made history this season as the first female to play and score in a Power 5 college football game â€” will now see the memory of her incredible strides on the gridiron enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Sarah Fuller smiles after converting an extra point for the Vanderbilt Commodores.

On Friday, the official Twitter account of the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame broke the news that Fuller’s Vanderbilt uniform is now on display at their museum in Atlanta, Georgia. Alongside photos of the exhibition â€” which features Fuller’s helmet, jersey, and pants as well as pictures of her legendary kicks â€” the Hall of Fame congratulated the 21-year-old and thanked her “for entrusting us with the safe keeping of this rich piece of history!”

Fuller reshared the tweet shortly thereafter, calling the feat “incredible!!”

The Wylie, Texas, native first joined Vanderbilt’s football team late last month when the squad’s typical special teams group was sequestered due to COVID-19 protocols. She debuted later that week, with then-head coach Derek Mason employing his newest player for a squib kick against the Missouri Tigers.

Then, in Vanderbilt’s next game two weeks later, Fuller was tapped to kick two extra points against the Tennessee Volunteers. She was perfect on the day, drilling two kicks between the pipes after Commodores touchdowns. Still, Vanderbilt lost 42-17 to their in-state rivals, knocking the team back to 0-9 on the season.

L.G. Patterson/AP Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller.

Though her kicking days are behind her, Fuller’s college sports career may not have come to a close just yet. The senior hopes to rejoin the Commodores women’s soccer team in the spring to pursue one final piece of hardware: a national championship.

Fuller and her teammates secured Vanderbilt’s first SEC Championship since 1994 in improbable fashion back in November. Despite heading into the tournament as the seventh seed, the Commodores racked up a record 14 goals and won three straight games before upsetting the No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks in the title game. Though the SEC champions typically earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, the nature of team selection for this year’s competition remains in question, thanks to the uncertain nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

